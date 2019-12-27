‘I Laughed, I Cried, I Got a Little Drunk’: Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects on Euro 2016 Triumph

On 26 December DAZN released most of their in-depth Cristiano Ronaldo interview, where he talked about his future in football and relived some of the high points of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football celebrity who plays forward for Italy’s Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team, has given an in-depth interview for DAZN Italy, reflecting on his recent successes and sharing some fascinating stories from his momentous career.

Ronaldo's Biggest Honour

At the international level, football star Cristiano Ronaldo has only lifted one trophy in 117 appearances - the 2016 Euros.

​Reflecting on his success when Portugal beat France in the final, the forward called that triumph the most impressive one of his career.

“The European Championship with Portugal was the most meaningful trophy I have won so far. It was an incredible and unforgettable night: I cried, laughed, suffered, screamed, got drunk. I cried so much that I was dehydrated after the game, I took a sip of champagne during the celebrations and I immediately felt light-headed. I never drink, but it was a special event, the most important trophy ever,” he said in the interview.

​On Juventus

As he reflected on his first year and a half at Juventus FC, the forward shared some of his first impressions upon arrival in Turin:

“I like everything about this club: it is the best one in Italy, and there is a great culture and history behind it. I am happy to be here, I want to win many trophies with them. I like the Italian culture in general al lot.”

‘Complete and Happy’

Discussing his current motivation, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed in the interview that he was still having fun.

"This is what I love to do, to play football and maintain my level… I love to be fit, which is the most important, and to have fun."

He added:

“Inside, I'm a complete and happy person. People criticise, but this is part of the business. You have to be positive because football is like that… I know what I am and I know what I'm going to do, and I know that in the end, in history, they're going to say “bravo”."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has won almost every trophy available, conquering five Champions League titles, four Club World Cups, three Premier Leagues, two La Liga crowns and one Serie A.

One of the most marketable athletes in the world, Ronaldo was ranked the world's most famous athlete by ESPN in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, with Time including him on their list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2014.

As of September 2019, Ronaldo is also the most followed user on Instagram.