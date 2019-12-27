The agency also bared the country from hosting major tournaments, and labelling the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.
The president of the Japanese National Olympic Committee Yasuhiro Yamashita said that Russian athletes, who have never resorted to doping, should be allowed to take part in the Olympic Games under the national flag.
“This is not only about Russian athletes, but about the world’s all ‘clean’ athletes. I would not like ‘clean’ athletes to be prevented from [participating in the Olympics]. From my point of view, it would be perfect if all the suspicions are dispelled and Russian athletes will be able to take part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo under their national flag,” said the head of Japanese national Olympic committee Yasuhiro Yamashita.
Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.
