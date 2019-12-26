Ronaldo Reportedly had Agreement With Another Club Before he was Bought by Juventus

Ronaldo, who spent six years playing in the Premier Leagues, who is widely regarded as the best in football, believes that Italy’s Serie A is the most challenging in the world, claimed another football star Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku revealed that Ronaldo confessed to him that it is very difficult to score in the Serie A due to strong defence tactics.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had an agreement with another club before he was signed up by Juventus, claims c Massimiliano Mirabelli. Speaking to TV channel Sportitalia Mirabelli said that the Portuguese GOAT – greatest of all time – could have now played in aт AC Milan shirt if the previous owner of the club had not terminated the deal. Mirabelli claimed that Milan discussed a Ronaldo transfer from Real with the athlete’s manager Jorge Mendes and that the club knew that there might be some issues.

"We knew there could be problems with Real and Ronaldo. We did everything, but then the Chinese owners blocked the deal because it was not sustainable”, Mirabelli told TV channel Sportitalia.

The sporting director revealed that former owner of Milan Li Yonghong pulled the plug on the deal due to the club’s financial problems. Ronaldo moved from Spanish giant Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018 for a whopping sum of $ 110 million. He scored 33 goals for the Italian champions in the 2018/19 season in Serie A and international cups but was absent in the list of top scorers this year.

His team is also not experiencing its best days. Juve that dominated Serie A for eight consecutive years, is now only second and has recently lost the Super Cup to Lazio in a crushing defeat.