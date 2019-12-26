The game between the traditional rivals from LA was dramatic, with an intense struggle between players, crazy hits and epic comebacks - and it also started a Twitter trend after LeBron reacted to his team losing the match.

This Christmas wasn't that great for the Lakers, but the Clippers certainly had something to celebrate after beating their opponents 111-106.

The basketball standoff resulted in a wave of memes, featuring legendary Lakers’ forward LeBron James, who was really upset by the outcome of the game against the Clippers.

Lakers’ LeBron James: “I felt healthy going into the game. The second or third defensive possession, I got kneed in the groin taking a charge from Pat Beverley. That kind of sent me back to where I was five days ago.” pic.twitter.com/KHWoCjyMZQ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 26, 2019

​

The Clippers to Lebron pic.twitter.com/Oemn5MUztW — JOkerCR (@Fainner) December 26, 2019

​For him, this Christmas was clouded by the defeat.

Los Clippers arruinan la Navidad de LeBron James y los Lakers #nbaxmas pic.twitter.com/0myho7CthV — Here You Win (@hereyouwin) December 26, 2019

​Twitterians started sharing hilarious pictures and gifs, addressing the game.

Lebron fans: he’s going to be the Clippers on Christmas watch



Kawhi Leonard:⬇️⬇️⬇️#ClipperNation #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/eAK8LaHMmM — KINGALMIGHTY (@kingalmightykev) December 26, 2019

​Maybe, he was really upset because it wasn't the first time the Clippers got the upper hand this season.