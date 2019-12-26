This Christmas wasn't that great for the Lakers, but the Clippers certainly had something to celebrate after beating their opponents 111-106.
The basketball standoff resulted in a wave of memes, featuring legendary Lakers’ forward LeBron James, who was really upset by the outcome of the game against the Clippers.
Lakers’ LeBron James: “I felt healthy going into the game. The second or third defensive possession, I got kneed in the groin taking a charge from Pat Beverley. That kind of sent me back to where I was five days ago.” pic.twitter.com/KHWoCjyMZQ— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 26, 2019
The Clippers to Lebron pic.twitter.com/Oemn5MUztW— JOkerCR (@Fainner) December 26, 2019
For him, this Christmas was clouded by the defeat.
Los Clippers arruinan la Navidad de LeBron James y los Lakers #nbaxmas pic.twitter.com/0myho7CthV— Here You Win (@hereyouwin) December 26, 2019
Twitterians started sharing hilarious pictures and gifs, addressing the game.
Lebron fans: he’s going to be the Clippers on Christmas watch— KINGALMIGHTY (@kingalmightykev) December 26, 2019
Kawhi Leonard:⬇️⬇️⬇️#ClipperNation #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/eAK8LaHMmM
Maybe, he was really upset because it wasn't the first time the Clippers got the upper hand this season.
Lebron talking to Kawhi after losing twice to the clippers this season:pic.twitter.com/jqzNq0lbnU— Eric Moses (@EricMoses_) December 26, 2019
