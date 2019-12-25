Register
11:21 GMT +325 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) receives from UEFA President Michel Platini the Best Player UEFA 2015 Award during the draw ceremony for the 2015/2016 Champions League Cup soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum while Cristiano Ronaldo (C) looks on in Monte Carlo August 27, 2015

    Messi or Ronaldo? Which of the Two GOATs Has Enjoyed More Success This Decade?

    © AP Photo / Eric Gaillard
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/102627/31/1026273178.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/201912251077811252-messi-or-ronaldo-which-of-the-two-goats-has-enjoyed-more-success-this-decade/

    Both players end this year on different notes – Messi helped his side beat Deportivo Alaves and set a new record, while Ronaldo couldn’t tip the scales in favor of Juventus as his team lost 1-3 to Lazio in Serie’s A Super Cup.

    The debate on which of the football stars is better has been going on for years. As we are in the final days of the year and decade, we decided to untie this Gordian knot using the most simple means – statistics.

    Club goals
    Messi 522 – 478 Ronaldo

    This year Messi has again set a record netting 50 plus goals. The 32-year-old showed this impressive performance for the sixth consecutive year and the ninth time this decade. His average goal rate is 52.
    Ronaldo, who is 2 years older than his rival, has scored almost 50 goals this year, with his average standing at 48 goals per year.

    Now, these numbers are impressive, to put it mildly. In comparison, another football star, Liverpool’s striker Mohamed Salah scored 40 goals this year. Messi’s best year was in 2012 when netted an incredible 79 goals for Barcelona. Ronaldo outshined everyone in 2013 when he scored 59 goals for Real Madrid.

    International goals
     Messi 57 – 77 Ronaldo
    While Messi has had more success with his club, Ronaldo showed brilliant performance on the international arena, netting 20 goals more than his rival. The 34-year-old also has several international trophies.

    Club Trophies
    Lionel Messi 23 –17 Ronaldo
    Talking about this achievement one risks starting a new debate – which trophy is more important – domestic titles or victories in international tournaments such as Champions League and Europa League.
    Messi won 23 trophies with Barcelona, including seven La Liga titles. Ronaldo won two La Liga titles with Real Madrid and one with Juventus, however, the 34-year-old has surpassed Messi when it comes to the Champions League, winning the tournament an impressive four times.

    International trophies
    This is where the Portuguese player wins a landslide victory. He led his national team to gold medals in 2016 European Championship and 2019 UEFA Nations League. Messi’s time with the international team is quite rocky and in 2016 he even announced he would retire from international competition, only to reverse it and lead Argentina to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he suffered his third finals loss this decade. In 2014 his side lost to Germany in the World Cup and in 2015 and 2016 in the Copa America.

    Ballon d’Or trophies
    Well, here everything is simple. The Argentinian leads with a score 6-4.

    Tags:
    Serie A, La Liga, Champions League, football, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse