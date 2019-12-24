RUSADA Director General Holds Briefing After Russian Olympic Committee Meeting - Video

The Executive Board of the Russian Olympic Committee has unanimously supported the decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) opposing the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA's) verdict on the Russian agency's alleged non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code, a source familiar with the situation stated earlier.

RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus hold a briefing after the Russian Olympic Committee meeting on 24 December.

The RUSADA's Supervisory Board announced on 19 December that it had decided to disagree with WADA's ruling, made over Russia's alleged manipulations of athlete's test results.

On 9 December, WADA unanimously voted to ban Russian athletes from competing in major sporting events under the Russian flag for the next four years, also banning the country from hosting major tournaments, and labelling the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

