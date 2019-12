Russian 11-Year-Old Figure Skating Prodigy Stuns Audience With Quadruple Toe Loop - Video

This makes the girl a world record holder since nobody has ever performed this jump at such a young age.

Russian 11-year-old figure skater Veronika Zhilina managed to perform a quadruple toe loop during the "New Year-2020" junior competition in Moscow. As a result, Zhilina won the first prize in the competition.

Born in Arkhangelsk in 2008, Veronika started her training at the age of 3 with her mother, a figure skating coach, and recently moved to Moscow to continue training with Eteri Tutberidze.

A video of the record-breaking jump is available on the athlete's fan page.