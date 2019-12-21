Register
    In this May 8, 2015 file photo, a lab technician shows a sample to be tested for doping at the Brazilian Doping Control Laboratory, the lab that did drug testing for the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    Russia Has Proof That WADA Informant Rodchenkov Modified Doping Data in Moscow Laboratory

    Earlier in December, WADA unanimously voted to ban Russia from participating in and hosting any major sporting events as punishment for what it said were serious manipulations and deletions of data in athlete test results under the organisation's investigation.

    The Russian Investigative Committee stated on Saturday that it has obtained evidence showing that former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory and WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov had modified doping probes data of Russian athletes.

    "There's evidence that between 2015 and 2016, the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory remotely got access to the database of the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) with doping probes of Russian athletes," Svetlana Petrenko, spokeswoman of the committee said.

    WADA also ruled that only "clean" Russian athletes would be allowed to compete under a neutral status, without the Russian flag or anthem, while Russian government officials and representatives would be banned from attending any major international sporting events. Additionally, WADA declared RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

    Commenting on the decision, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that any punishment should be individual and that all Russian athletes should not be punished for the wrongdoings of some.

    WADA Star Informant 

    Former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov fled to the United States in 2016, where he became WADA's main witness in the case against the Russian national Olympic team over doping allegations.

    A man walks at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) venue on the eve of the Fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport in Katowice, Poland, November 4, 2019.
    © REUTERS / AGENCJA GAZETA
    Putin on WADA Ban: Anti-Doping Agency Wrong to Punish All Russian Athletes for Individuals' Mistakes
    In his testimony to the WADA investigative team, Rodchenkov claimed that during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, there was a laboratory involved in developing and distributing banned performance-enhancing substances for the Russian athletes.

    The WADA informant, however, withdrew his testimony against Russian athletes during the Court of Arbitration for Sport hearings in April 2018.

