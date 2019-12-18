Register
16:56 GMT +318 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dancers of the opera ballet perform during the opening of the traditional Opera Ball at the state opera in Vienna

    Suffering to Succeed? Vienna’s Opera Ballet Academy Encouraged Students to Smoke to Stay Slim

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107760/60/1077606083.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/201912181077606130-suffering-to-succeed-viennas-opera-ballet-academy-encouraged-students-to-smoke-to-stay-slim/

    The academy, which was founded in 1771, is one of the most prestigious ballet schools in Europe, with its alumni performing in leading companies across the world – the Royal Ballet and Mariinsky Theatre.

    Vienna’s Opera Ballet Academy encouraged its students to smoke to stay slim, said a report published on 17 December by a commission investigating abuse claims. It said "children and adolescents are not sufficiently protected from discrimination, neglect, and negative medical effects".
    A government investigation was launched following a report in April by Austrian news magazine Falter, which detailed allegations of sexual, physical, and mental abuse made by former students and staff. The report said that children were kicked, scratched until they bled, and pulled by the hair during lessons. The ballet academy admitted that its students were subjected to abuse and expressed "deepest sympathy" to them and announced measures to improve conditions at school.

    Crazy about ballet

    Former student Anne-Marie, not her real name, claimed in an interview with Falter that pedagogue, Bella Ratchinskaya, a Soviet ballerina, who previously worked at La Scala in Milan, went beyond the limits during training courses and kicked her in the ankle to see whether she tenses her muscles well. The blow was so intense that Anne-Marie claimed she suffered ligament damage and spent several months in recovery.

    "Ratchinskaya was crazy about ballet and still is and wanted the best from us", said ex-student Luisa Solowjowa, but added that her methods were “not right", especially with children.

    Former teacher of the academy Sharon Booth said she spoke with a student, who claimed that he was sexually abused by a teacher at the age of 16. The pedagogue reportedly tried to get the student to masturbate him. The accused teacher denies the accusation. Oher students complained about pedagogues making abusive comments about their weight, with one pupil claiming she developed "bulimic tendencies".

    "Many children have lost their dream to dance", said former student Luisa Solowjowa.

    Falter news magazine said students have complained about Ratchinskaya and other teachers to the academy’s director, but their complaints were not taken seriously.

    Ms Ratchinskaya, who was dismissed in February, said in a statement provided by the ballet academy: “contact is a part of the training in this profession — it is necessary to touch to make corrections in ballet classes, and this is done all over the world. To the students who I have hurt, I apologise sincerely. I never injured anyone deliberately, and it was never done maliciously".

    Misleading content

    Tuesday’s report prepared by the government commission said that the academy had endangered the well-being of students, who received insufficient medical care. It also warned that training loads were insufficiently controlled. The head of the commission said children and adolescents were addressed according to their clothes sizes.

    "It is clear that children and adolescents are not sufficiently protected from discrimination, neglect, and negative medical effects", the report stated

    At the same time, the commission stressed that reforms introduced by the State Opera’s director Dominique Meyer following the scandal were insufficient. Meyer, who will next year become director of the world famous La Scala theatre, failed to carry out his supervisory responsibilities, the commission said.

    Reacting to the repor,t Vienna Opera’s ballet company said some content in it was "misleading" and "no longer corresponds to the current status". The school has cut the number of student’s performances and said it would study the report in detail before providing a more elaborate statement.

    Tags:
    La Scala Opera House, abuse, Austria, ballet, Vienna State Opera
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse