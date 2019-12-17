Tyson Fury Rules Out Super Fight with Anthony Joshua Citing Contract Obligations

The 31-year-old is now preparing for a rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder. According to CEO boxing promotion company Top Rank, the upcoming bout could become the highest-grossing heavyweight fight of all time.

In an interview with the Behind The Gloves YouTube channel British boxer, Tyson Fury said he does not currently have his eyes set on Anthony Joshua due to his contract commitments with US sports channel ESPN. "I've got three fights left on my ESPN contract in America; Wilder - Wilder - and whoever else, another American. I can only focus on one fight at a time. So yeah, I'll be pretty busy up until the end of this year, and we'll see what happens from there", Fury told Behind The Gloves.

At the same time Fury, who quite frequently take jabs at Joshua, praised his performance against Andy Ruiz Jr.

"Fair play to AJ, he outboxed a fella who knocked him out before. It takes a lot of guts and boxing ability. I thought he looked fantastic. I've heard the criticism by fans and everybody. But this game is about winning. I don't care if you win by an inch or a mile, by a knockout or by one point. I'd rather win and stink the place out than lose in a very entertaining fight", Fury told Behind the Gloves.

Joshua reclaimed his IBF, WBA and WBO titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr earlier this month. This was their second fight. In June, the US athlete of Mexican descent shocked the boxing world when he knocked out 30-year-old Joshua. Meanwhile, Fury is preparing for his rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, which is scheduled for 22 February 2020. Their first fight ended in a draw.

Rumours about a super fight between the Fury and Joshua, considered the best heavyweight boxers, have been going for a long time. Joshua recently said that a fight between Fury or WBC champion Deontay Wilder has to happen in 2020.