Video: Young Female Kickboxer Gets Knocked Out by Rival Who is Twice Her Senior

Kickboxer Laura Lee Jones, 58, knocked out 21-year-old Ray Ostempowski during a Shamrock FC 326 match in Kansas City, Missouri, last week.
A video of the fight was uploaded to the Shamrock FC account on Twitter. It shows Jones kicking Ostempowski until the latter sits down and looks unable to continue fighting.
🧝🏼♀️ 58-year-old Laura Lee Jones gets it done in the 1st RD vs. 21-year-old opponent at #ShamrockFC326 🧝🏼♀️@GIFsZP— Shamrock FC (@Shamrock_FC) December 8, 2019
WATCH: https://t.co/kjIgv5yYXD pic.twitter.com/I8JHBfXk8C
All comments
Show new comments (0)