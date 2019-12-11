Christiano Ronaldo Boots Balls in the Air in Temper Tantrum at Juve Drill

Juventus FC and their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo are gearing up to take on Bayer Leverkusen in their final Champions League group game Wednesday, as the team are already through to the last 16 as winners of Group D after four victories and an opening draw in Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his temper and smashed three balls high into the air after failing to live up to his own high standards at a Juventus Rondo session during training.

Just @Cristiano smashing three balls into orbit after messing up the @juventusfc rondo… ☄️



We've all been there... 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rq5Yx5rRrL — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 10, 2019

The Portuguese superstar let his emotions get the better of him but quickly laughed off his reaction after producing a poor touch during Juventus training on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo having fun in training 😂🤣pic.twitter.com/8FE7ofmLQK — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) December 10, 2019

The forward for Serie A club Juventus and captain of the Portugal national team was taking part in a Rondo as his side prepared for their trip to Bayer Leverkusen in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday, 11 December.

The drill in question requires that players form a circle and attempt to keep possession of the ball with just one touch at a time as a smaller group of players tries to make an interception.

As a pass headed towards him, Ronaldo got the ball stuck under his right foot while attempting to play the required first-time pass.

Frustrated, Ronaldo, 43, kicked a succession of three balls into the air to the amusement of team-mates, who saw the funny side, and laughed or jokingly held their heads in their hands.

Ronaldo's bout of “anger” seemed to have all but gone by the time he lobbed the third ball, as he joined the chorus of laughter.

Some fans on social media failed to see the humour of the incident, as they posted their reactions to what they saw as a “selfish” outburst.

​Others, however, chose to laughingly dismiss the incident, posting “We've all been there”.

​Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus face off against Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena for their final UEFA Champions League Group D game on Wednesday.

© AP Photo / Luca Bruno Juventus fans unveil a giant banner prior to the Champions League, round of 16, first-leg soccer match between Juventus and Bayern Munich at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy.

Juve have nothing to play for in Germany as they have already secured the top spot in Group D.

Juventus overcame Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid to secure Champions League knockout round qualification with a game to spare.

Group D is still open, however, as both Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are vying for the final qualification spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a rather disappointing season thus far by his standards, scoring just eight times for Juventus, his worst record in over a decade at this point in the season.

© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANN December 2, 2019 Barcelona's Lionel Messi with his Ballon d'Or trophies

He also failed to beat Lionel Messi to a sixth Ballon d'Or, with the Argentine dominating the voting at the award ceremony to scoop a record sixth award, moving him one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.