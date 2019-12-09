Russian Olympic Committee President Holds Press Conference Following WADA Ban - Video

Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee decided to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games for four years.

President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov is holding a press conference in Moscow after the WADA Executive Committee imposed a ban on Russian athletes, suspending them from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years.

WADA decided to admit only "clean" athletes from Russia who will compete without the Russian flag and anthem to the next Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as to world championships. WADA also decided that Russia will lose the right to host major international sporting events or bid to host them for four years. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was recognised as not being compliant with the global anti-doping code.

