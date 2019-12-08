Complete Bloodshed: UFC Fighter Gets His Lip Split Like Firewood

UFC fight night in Washington did not go as planned for Dutch MMA heavyweight fighter Alistair Overeem.
Not only did he lose to his opponent, Surinamese fighter Jairzinho Rozenstruik, but received a terrible blow that left his upper lip split open in a way that laid bare his teeth.
WARNING: The Following Image is Graphic and May Offend Sensibilities
By defeating Overeem, the 31-year-old Rozenstruik has increased his win-streak to ten victories with zero losses.
As for Overeem, the Dutch fighter has a record of 45 wins and 18 losses. He's also one of two fighters to hold world titles in both MMA and K-1 kickboxing at the same time.
