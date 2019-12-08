Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua After Epic 'Clash on the Dunes' Bout - Video

A rematch of the fight between the first-ever Mexican heavyweight world champion (unified WBA), Andy Ruiz Jr., and British athlete Anthony Joshua took place Saturday in the Saudi Arabian city of Diriyah - marking the first world-title boxing match in the Middle East - at a specially-designed 15,000-capacity arena.

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight title in a points decision in Saturday's fight. The judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 to Joshua after 12 scheduled rounds, according to Reuters.

Ruiz, known to sophisticated boxing fans as the 'Destroyer' because of his impressive hand speed and counterpunching technique, claimed his unified WBA (Super) title in June 2019, stunning the sports community with a seventh-round knockout of the undefeated Joshua in New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The foes faced each other on 7 December in a historic place - the original home of the Saudi royal family. The promotional team for the high-profile sporting event selected the venue in a bid to to globally foment a new pace and momentum for the business of boxing.

