Manchester United Strikes Back: Mourinho Receives Flying Headbutt in the Knee

Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by Manchester United last season, took over Tottenham Hotspur last month after Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed following a run of bad results.

Jose Mourinho might have thought that his new look Tottenham Hotspur would easily defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford last night. However, things didn't go as planned.

Besides watching his team lose 2-1, the famous Portuguese manager ended the night literally in pain as he was struck in the leg by Daniel James of Manchester United.

Daniel James just took a knee to the head. Jose Mourinho's knee. pic.twitter.com/pXhKzDAdlr — Matthew Reichbach (@fbihop) 4 декабря 2019 г.

​On footage that has recently appeared on the Internet, the Welsh winger can be seen running near the touchline when he is tackled and sent flying by Tottenham's Harry Winks. Mourinho, who was standing near the incident at that time could do nothing to escape a hard bang to the leg from the falling James.