Joshua and Ruiz Hold Public Workouts Ahead of Rematch - Video

Two heavyweight fighters are going to meet during the 'Clash on the Dunes' event in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, which will be the first heavyweight world title fight ever held in the Middle East.

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua and his Mexican-American opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. are holding public workouts as they prepare for a rematch at a 15,000-capacity arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, hosting the clash outside of usual boxing venues might cause "a big change in the dynamics of the sport."

