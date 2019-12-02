Clash on the Dunes: Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua Meet in Diriyah Ahead of Rematch - Video

British professional boxer Anthony Joshua is facing a crunch rematch with American-Mexican heavyweight Andy Ruiz Jr on 7 December in what is being called the "Clash on the Dunes".

Joshua and Ruiz Jr are touching down ahead of the Clash on the Dunes in Diriyah, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from central Riyadh, ahead of their long-awaited rematch.

The heavyweight boxers will go head-to-head on 7 December in the newly-constructed Diriyah Arena, where Joshua is promising to win back the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, which Andy Ruiz Jr took from him at Madison Square Garden in New York City in June.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.