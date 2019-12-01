Hot Babe for Hotspur: Stunning Brazilian Model Strips to Support Mourinho's Team - Photo

Brazilian model and football fan Poliana de Paula stripped down to her lingerie in order to cheer on Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their Premier League match against Bournemouth.
"Mourinho is very humble and I have a lot of hope for him at Tottenham. Even after just a couple of games there has been a lot of positivity at the club and among the players. He is sure to bring success and I am wearing this lingerie for the team and to give them luck", the beauty, who is a big fan of the club's new head Jose Mourinho, told Daily Star Online.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
“ A paz que você procura muitas vezes está no silêncio que você não faz “ ( satish kumar ) By @emanuele_jeane_photographer Beauty @mua_rossellapisani Stylish @natykuprian @playboyita @playboy Assessoria @cacauoliver #playboyplaymate #playmate #playboy #playboyitalia #playboyita #playboymexico #playboyportugal #playboyusa #playboyspain #playboygermany #agentprovocateur #louboutin #chanel #monaco #luxury
It seems like her attempt to cheer up the team was successful, as Spurs won the game 3-2 with Moussa Sissoko hitting the back of the net and Dele Alli scoring a brace.
All comments
Show new comments (0)