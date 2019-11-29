Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Sacked After 18 Months at Premier League Club

Arsenal have fired manager Unai Emery following seven games without a victory, saying in an official statement that "the decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required".
"We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward. The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete", the statement reads.
The Spanish manager is leaving the club after only 18 months at the helm, and the club eighth in the Premier League table after four wins in 13 matches.
