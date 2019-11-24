Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder Defends WBC Title Knocking Out Cuba's Luis Ortiz - Photo

Wilder, also known as the "Bronze Bomber", is 42-0 in his boxing career and is currently ranked the world's second-best active heavyweight fighter.

US boxing star Deontay Wilder has retained his World Boxing Council world title handing a crushing defeat to Cuba's Luis Ortiz on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

Wilder floored Ortiz with one devastating right hand to the forehead knocking him out in the seventh round.

The Wilder-Ortiz faceoff was a rematch of their fight in March 2018 at the Barclays Center in New York where Wilder also knocked Ortiz out in the 10th round.

Deontay Leshun Wilder, 34, was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2015. The boxer is widely known for his crushing punches that have either knocked down or knocked out all the rivals he's ever faced.