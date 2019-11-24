Jose Mourinho Apologises to Tottenham Fans For Not Coming to Them After the Game

Tottenham got off to a rocky start this Premiere League season. Sports experts predicted that the team would be in the hunt for various titles after its impressive performance in last year’s Champions League, however after 13 games Spurs are ranked 9th in the tables.

Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager Jose Mourinho has apologised to the club’s fans for not coming to them after Spurs defeated West Ham United 3-2 in an away game on 23 November. Tottenham players went to the fan section, but Mourinho decided to applaud them from afar. The 56-year-old Portuguese manager said he felt that he shouldn’t do it, because “it’s about the players and not me”. Mourinho noted that he appreciated the fact that several thousand supporters had travelled to support the team.

Tottenham sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino and his staff on 18 November five months after the Argentine took the club to the finals of the Champions League. The following day the club’s board appointed Jose Mourinho as the new manager and it seems that the 56-year-old has started his job on a positive note. Tottenham scored all three of their goals in the first half. Mourinho revealed that the second goal, which started with a brilliant assist by Dele Alli, who managed to keep the ball from leaving the pitch and passed it with his heel, was the direct result of training on Lucas Moura’s positioning.

“For a coach, for my staff, we thought about it, we trained it and when it happens it’s the best feeling a coach can have”, Mourinho said.