Ronaldo Responds to Missing Third Juventus Game in Italian Championship

Portuguese football star forward Cristiano Ronaldo posted on his Instagram a response after news broke that he will miss a third game with his Juventus club in the Italian championship.

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri earlier excluded the 34-year-old striker from the team's roster for the upcoming match against Atlanta in Group A of the nation's tournament.

Ronaldo broke the silence on Friday, commenting on the situation around the much-anticipated match.

"Focused on my recovery to come back soon", Ronaldo said, without providing further details. The comment is accompanied by a picture of him in apparently a training suit, modified with a grey filter.

Ronaldo reportedly has an ongoing conflict with the Juventus head coach after a game against Milan on 10 November when the Portuguese star was disgruntled with Sarri's decision to substitute him. Ronaldo left the stadium before the end of the game after reportedly insulting the coach.