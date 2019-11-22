‘Angel Leap’: Russian Figure Skater Sets New World Record With Stunning Triple Lutz - Video

16-year-old Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaia set the world ablaze this November with her winning performance at the 2019–20 ISU Grand Prix stage in Grenoble, France. Despite the results of the Grand Prix stage in Japan still being in the making, Kostornaia’s short programme performance has already resulted in a new world record.

Alena Kostornaia, a Russian figure skater and the gold medalist of Grenoble’s 2019–20 ISU Grand Prix stage, set a new world record in Sapporo, Japan today, winning the short programme with 85.05 points.

16-year-old Kostornaia beat the previous 83.97-point record set by 17-year-old Japanese champion Rika Kihira through an impeccable performance of a triple lutz, as well as a combination of triple flip and triple toe loops.

Skating fans were amazed not only by the Russian girl’s smooth execution of the most difficult elements, but also by her elegance and artistic skills.

artistically + technically the most well-rounded skater this season — michelle::🌕 (@misskiwipose) November 22, 2019

GORGEOS GORGEOUS!!!!

The intricate transitions in and the HEIGHT and FLOW and FALLING LEAF!!!



It's like seeing an angel leap!!! — Kasvini Muniandy (@longtailedmonk) November 22, 2019

Japan’s Rika Kihira finished the short programme at the 2019–20 ISU Grand Prix in second place, with 79.89 points, while the Russian 2018 Olympic Champion Alina Zagitova came in fourth place.

The record in the free skating programme and total number of points is currently held by 15-year-old Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova. The next free skating programme round at the ISU Grand Prix in Japan is expected to take place on 23 November.