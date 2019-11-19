Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Causes Furor Online After Saying He Wants Second Wife

According the top mixed martial artist’s dad, his religion allows him to take up to four wives if he wanted to.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father and personal coach of undefeated MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has suggested that he is seriously considering second wife.

“I have one wife, and plan to get a second. As for a third, I don’t know if this will happen,” the trainer said, in an interview with the Mir 24 TV channel.

According to Abdulmanap, his plans are not in conflict with his Islamic faith. “The Almighty appeals to men and says ‘take two, three, four wives. Even a disabled person can have just one wife,” he said, before adding that in any case, “one must always respect a woman.”

At the same time, the veteran trainer said that he is always comfortable with his first wife.

Polygamous marriages are not officially recognized under Russia’s Family Code, although de facto polygamy is not a crime in the criminal code. The custom is sometimes observed in Russia’s Caucasus Republics, whose population is majority Muslim, but has sometimes sparked legal conflicts with federal courts.

As expected, the elder Nurmagomedov’s announcement caused a mixed reaction online, with many Russian MMA fans wondering what he was thinking.

“And then they wonder why in Russia fans root more for MacGregor than for his son,” one user angrily wrote. “Disgusting!” another added. “His wife probably thinks that her old husband has gone completely insane,” a third chimed in. “Oh he wants one does he? So what? It’s not bad for your health to want something,” another quipped.

Others joked that perhaps it would be a good idea after all, particularly if Abdulmanap could father another Khabib. “That’s right. This will mean at least five more Khabibs. We’ll fill the UFC octagon with blood,” one commenter wrote.

A few even expressed support for the elder Nurmagomedov. “Nothing to do in such a situation except to wish him health!” one user wrote. “Why only a second? The man’s strong, wealthy, he can allow himself six,” another added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has yet to comment publicly on his father’s apparent plans. The undefeated UFC champion defended his world title in a fight against US mixed martial artist Dustin Poirier in September. Last month, Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who got trounced by Khabib at UFC 229 in Last Vegas last year, came to Moscow to call the fighter out for a rematch. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov indicated that his son might agree to a rematch, but only after a fight with veteran US MMG star Tony Ferguson.