Register
00:25 GMT +316 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Video: NFL Player Suspended Indefinitely Over Helmet Attack on Rival

    © Sputnik Screenshot
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Myles Garrett, a defensive end for the Cleveland Browns pro football team, was given an indefinite suspension by the US National Football League (NFL) on Friday for attacking an opposing player with a helmet during a game the previous day.

    While there’s no police investigation as of yet, Garrett won’t be playing in any professional football games or getting paid until at least the end of the season. The defensive lineman’s future beyond the postseason remains in question.

    During the closing seconds of a Thursday evening match between the hosting Cleveland Browns and their rival across the Alleghenies, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett took a swing at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph using Rudolph’s own helmet, which had come off seconds earlier in a tussle several yards away following a play in which the quarterback was tackled by Garrett.

    The swing grazed Rudolph’s head, but sparked a wider brawl in the endzone, with players rushing off the sidelines to take a swing at the other team.

    ​Rudolph’s agent, Timothy Younger, wrote on Twitter after the game, “There are many risks and NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field. Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE [defensive end] is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending.”

    Steelers President Art Rooney II expressed his team’s disappointment with the home team’s conduct, saying in a Friday statement, “The actions of the players involved were not something that should be part of any football game.”

    “Our players, coaches and everyone in the Steelers organization understand that we must always maintain composure, no matter what happens. After a hard-fought game between two rivals, it is a shame that the game ended that way,” Rooney said.

    Garrett apologized for his actions in a Friday statement following news of his suspension, saying he had “made a terrible mistake” from which he would learn.

    “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

    In addition to Garrett, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi were also punished for joining the brawl. Pouncey leaped to Rudolph’s defense, punching Garett and kicking him in the head, which earned him a three-game suspension; Ogunjobi shoved Rudolph to the ground and was suspended for a game. Both teams were also fined $250,000 each by the league.

    NFL Network also noted that the league was investigating Rudolph’s conduct immediately prior to the incident, with the possibility of fining him as well, if he provoked a conflict with Garrett, and players who rallied from the benches to the endzone exchange could potentially be fined as well.

    As some observers have pointed out, in a struggle on the ground, Rudolph can be seen pulling at Garrett’s helmet, seemingly trying to remove it.

    ​League procedures dictate that a player can be fined $7,017 for participating in a fight and $3,507 for entering a fight area but not participating.

    Garrett has three days to appeal the league’s decision. If he wants to play again next season, the lineman must apply for reinstatement and meet with the office of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell first, Triblive noted.

    Related:

    Top NFL Player Pleads Guilty to Raping Unconscious Woman and Sexual Battery to Avoid Life Sentence
    Video: US High School Football Coach Resigns After Yelling ‘White Power … I Still Love You N****s!’
    Russians Win IX Football World Cup Among Air Traffic Controllers and Pilots - Photo
    Tags:
    Sports, football, suspension, attack, helmet, NFL
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse