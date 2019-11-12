Cristiano Ronaldo Dodges Fine for Alleged 'Son of a Whore' Outburst at Juventus Boss - Reports

Portuguese forward and soccer celebrity Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset after manager Maurizio Sarri substituted him in the 55th minute of the Juventus vs AC Milan match on 10 November.

Soccer celebrity Cristiano Ronaldo will not be fined for his reaction to being substituted in Juventus’s 1-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday, according to reports in Italy.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 34-year-old Portuguese forward will dodge punishment for reportedly calling manager Maurizio Sarri a “son of a whore” before storming down the tunnel to the changing rooms, but will be expected to apologise to his team-mates for not returning to the bench.

Looooool no way Cristiano Ronaldo subbed off and booed by Juve fans? Dont kill me 😭😭pic.twitter.com/ifdt1xcGAG — Ahmed ∞ (@MessiCuIe) November 10, 2019

​Ronaldo risked receiving a two-year ban due to anti-doping regulations after there were concerns that he left the Allianz Stadium early.

Sky Sport Italia, as per Football Italia, reported that Ronaldo left the stadium three minutes before full-time on Sunday.

Maurizio Sarri confirmed after the game that there was no issue with Ronaldo and that he understands his frustrations.

The manager of Serie A club Juventus explained that injury was behind the reason why he brought Ronaldo off in the second half.

“We must thank Ronaldo, because he made a sacrifice to be there at all tonight in a difficult situation,” Sarri explained.

“He did everything possible to play, but I saw he was not well and thought it best to take him off. It’s only natural a player is going to be irritated to leave the pitch, especially when he worked so hard to be there.”

Sarri insisted that Ronaldo had been experiencing a knee problem after receiving “a knock in training” which had “hurt the collateral ligament”.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence on Monday morning by taking to social media.

While refusing to acknowledge his recent outburst, he posted the brief comment:

“Difficult game, important victory! #until the end.”

Fans weighed in on the incident, with some commenting on social media that the forward should not have been let off the hook.

Shouldn't have left early.... — Kamran Khan (@KammyJuventus) November 11, 2019

As a juventus fan, i can forgive him

But the management shouldnt — Ori Mager (@Magerfucker) November 11, 2019

Finished player — anti nuñyisme (@BartomeuDimisi5) November 11, 2019

Ronaldo should quit now, otherwise his own fans will start hating him like Suarez . His decline is really embarrassing, it is the first time I felt sorry for him . — Godday (@rgodday) November 11, 2019

​Some fans, while expressing support for Ronaldo, deplored he was not a team player.

Hopefully you'll adapt to this team and help them, right now you're playing for yourself more than you're doing for the team. Love and respect Cristiano. — Thomas_rosEKY✌️ (@ekene348) November 11, 2019

He's the management 😂😂..it took the world for him to come it's gonna take the world away from juve if he leaves ..juve loses financially .. — Butty Boi 🍫 (@marcus_tinie) November 12, 2019

He’s the only Juventus player placed in Serie A team of the month for September & October. No other Juve player made it. So that’s clearly means he’s the best player at Juve right now. — Mikhael Dolken (@MikhaelDolken88) November 11, 2019

Many wished the forward speedy recovery from injury.

Rest and recover soon Cris..... Sometimes patience is best friends..... Always with you 😎☺ — kanish shyam (@kp1458) November 11, 2019

Get well soon idolo we are here for you❤🙏 — Mahek (@mahektandon22) November 11, 2019

Come back stronger Cristiano. I'll be the last person on this entire world to doubt you. 🥰 — Mash (@mushimashsmash) November 11, 2019

​Netizens were split on their reaction to the manager, Maurizio Sarri’s decision to subb the forward off in the match.

Sarri Out — Jesse Nagel (@NagelJesse) November 11, 2019

He had one of the best starts ever for a Juventus manager and you want him out just because he subbed an injured Ronaldo?

Funny... 😂 — Stefano Costa (@steferrari85) November 11, 2019

Sarri out... he does not respect legends — Saintt Tarmac (@TrezTarmac) November 11, 2019

​Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of punishment for the outburst has some criticising the fact that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is seemingly above the law, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Currently, Ronaldo is away on international duty with Portugal and will return for Juventus’ next Serie A clash with Atalanta in 11 days time.