Connecticut Gymnast Dies at 20 Following Training Accident

According to coaches and professors, Coleman succeeded both in the gym and in the classroom and was recognized by USA Gymnastics and the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association as an All-America Scholar-Athlete and Scholastic All-American.

Southern Connecticut State University Athletics is saddened to learn of the passing of gymnastics student-athlete Melanie Coleman, 20, of Milford, Conn. Coleman passed on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 after sustaining an injury during training on Friday, Nov. 8., the university confirmed on its official website on Monday.

Director of Athletics Jay Moran also added that the gymnast's death was devastating and that Melanie was ''a very bright student, an excellent athlete and involved member of the Southern Connecticut community''.

According to the Connecticut local media, Coleman was practicing at an off-campus facility when she reportedly slipped off a bar and suffered damage to her spinal cord that led to her tragic death.

The university, however, did not give any further details on the cause of the athlete's death.

Journalists, gymnastics communities, and average citizens turned to Twitter to express condolences on Coleman's passing.

Our thoughts are with @SCSU_GYM today after the loss of Melanie Coleman. The gymnastics world is with you, our hearts go out to you. — Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) November 11, 2019 This is devastating news. I am heartbroken for Melanie's family, friends, teammates, SCSU and our entire gymnastics family.

Southernn Connecticut State University Athletics Mourns Passing Of Gymnast Melanie Coleman - SCSU Owls Mobile https://t.co/J9ZMmetVes — Kathy Johnson Clarke, OLY (@kathyjohnsongym) November 11, 2019​