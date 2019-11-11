Seattle Sounders Become MLS Champions, Beating FC Toronto 3-1

Dutch defender Kelvin Leerdam scored for the home team in the 57th minute, and Spanish winger Victor Rodriguez solidified the Seattle Sounders’ lead in the 76th minute. Seattle’s last goal was hammered into the Toronto net by Peruvian striker Raul Ruidiaz in the 90th minute.
Congratulations from all of us at Balr FC to the Seattle Sounders for winning the 2019 MLS Cup! A great achievement that of course couldn’t have been done without some of our cleats😉 #bestforthebest pic.twitter.com/8l9mAmezBw— Balr FC (@fc_balr) November 11, 2019
US national team player Jozy Altidore scored for FC Toronto at the very end of the game, setting the final score.
The match was held on Sunday at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
⚽ #MajorLeagueSoccer🇺🇸 (Final):#SeattleSoundersFC 3 (Leerdam, Rodríguez, Ruidíaz) - #TorontoFC 1 (Altidore). FINAL.— Javier Panzardo (@Javier_Panzardo) November 11, 2019
🏆 Seattle Sounders ganó su segundo título en la #MLS: 2016 y 2019. pic.twitter.com/godQ1F7vBC
The Seattle Sounders won the championship in 2016 and became the MLS Cup runner-up in 2017. Both finals were played against FC Toronto.
Football: Seattle Sounders claimed their second MLS Cup in four years as three second-half goals gave the hosts a 3-1 win over Toronto FC in front of a capacity crowd at CenturyLink Field pic.twitter.com/ga5tm3WtkO— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 11, 2019
