Brazilian Goalkeeper With Russia National Football Squad Opens Up About Life in Moscow

In an interview with Russian media, the Brazilian native said that he was a very open person - a quality that was occasionally exploited by others. With time, Marinato noted that feature of his character was not suitable here "because one has to draw a balance", adding that he modified his behavior.
The goalkeeper also said, cited by the media, that there is no racism in Russian professional football. Football fans can, however, joke sometimes in a light way about his nationality, Marinato noted.
Marinato has been playing for Lokomotiv since 2007 and became a champion of Russian tournament. In 2015, Marinato gained Russian citizenship. Currently he is the main goalkeeper on the roster of the Russian national team.
All comments
Show new comments (0)