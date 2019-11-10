UFC Hints Possible Venue of Russia's MMA Lightweight Champion Nurmagomedov Comeback

An Ultimate fighting championship (UFC) vice-president, David Shaw, hinted on Saturday at the possible venue for a return to the octagon for professional Russian lightweight MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"The next Khabib fight in Russia is possible. Despite the time difference, we have talked with the state of Nevada. I hope they will solve a dispute with Khabib, and we will be able to conduct his next fight", Shaw told reporters on Saturday.

Earlier, the administration of the 'Zenit' football club arena in St. Petersburg said that they were in talks with the UFC to conduct the next Nurmagomedov bout at this venue.

On 6 October 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Ireland's Conor McGregor in the main event of the UFC 229 tournament, defending his UFC lightweight championship. Immediately after the end of the fight, the Russian athlete engaged in a verbal altercation, allegedly provoked by a member of McGregor's team, and jumped over the fence into the fans, prompting a brief brawl.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) disqualified the Russian MMA fighter and his opponent following the brawl. According to the commission, McGregor was disqualified for six months and fined $50,000, while Nurmagomedov faced a nine-month disqualification and a $500,000 fine.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov reportedly hinted that he was expecting an apology and the reimbursement of hundreds of thousands of dollars before he would participate in a fight, stating that was "unfairly fined".