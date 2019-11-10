'Open the Fridge!': Robin Catalan Shocks Crowd With Brutal KO at ‘ONE Championship’

"Open the fridge. The Cuban (is) out cold!" were the words commentator Michael Schiavello used to describe an overwhelming victory by Filipino wrestler Robin Catalan over his Cuban opponent, Gustavo Balart, at the ‘ONE Championship: Masters of Fate’ in Manila on Friday.

Catalan gave a powerful head-kick knockout to former Olympic wrestler Balart just 20 seconds before the end of the second round that instantly sent the latter to the ground unconscious, leaving an astonished audience open-mouthed.

😱 WHAT. A. KO 😱

Hometown hero 🇵🇭 Robin Catalan sends the crowd into a frenzy with a HUGE knockout of Gustavo Balart!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/OiNnVIkr1a — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Catalan’s dramatic KO came one week after a stunning head-kick knockout was given by Kevin Lee to the previously-undefeated Gregor Gillespie, resulting in the latter's defeat at the UFC 244 in New York. Commentators and fans alike have described Catalan’s incredible KO as surpassing Lee’s pile-driving knockout.