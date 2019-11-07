Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has downplayed Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted at the end of the Champions League match against FC Lokomotiv Moscow, saying that a minor injury was to blame.
"Ronaldo was angry because he wasn't very well, he had a knee problem a few days ago and his adductor got tired. At the end of the first half, he was nervous. I was afraid he would hurt himself and I preferred to take him off", Sarri said, as cited by the outlet Goal.com.
The Portuguese star was sent off the field for Paulo Dybala at the end of the second time, eight minutes before regular time was to end. On his way to the bench, the star striker was spotted engaging in an emotional exchange with the team boss, which made some conclude that he was frustrated and did not take this well.
