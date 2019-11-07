WADA Three-Day Summit Wraps Up in Katowice, Poland - Video

The conference comes amid intensified scrutiny into the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) following allegations that the bureau had tampered with data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. Russian officials have repeatedly denied the claims, admitting, however, that there have been cases of doping abuse not linked to this matter.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s three-day summit is coming to a close on 7 November in the Polish city of Katowice.

Day 3 of the gathering will be marked by the final plenary session and a closing ceremony, expected to be attended by International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach, departing WADA President Sir Craig Reedie, and future WADA President Witold Banka.

A non-compliance procedure was launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September in the wake of the suspected data manipulation. WADA had given RUSADA three weeks to provide an explanation, with Russia sending answers to the agency on 8 October. Experts at the World Anti-Doping Agency were expected to review the Russian explanations on 23 October. However, the deadline has been postponed to late November.

The accusations come ahead of the Olympic Games set to take place in Tokyo, Japan in 2020

