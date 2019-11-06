Brazilian UFC Fighter Knocks Twitter Out Wearing Only Champ's Belt for Photoshoot

Amanda Nunes, who became the first woman to hold two Ultimate Fighting Championship titles simultaneously, has stunned netizens with her new official photo featuring her champion belts. She caused a rage by ditching all clothing, yet avoiding social media nudity bans with the help of just two of her bigger trophies.
"This is the official photo. Half nakey [sic], I'm over it now," the champion posted along with LOL and lion-head emojis.
This is the official photo. half nakey, I’m over it now. 😂🦁 Essa é a foto oficial do #photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/dtw7soiX68— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 4, 2019
Her take on traditional MMA fighter photos left none indifferent. Some appeared disconcerted by the idea of displaying UFC trophies in this manner.
You need to put this on your Christmas cards 😂😂— Jim Assoun💨🥋🤼♂️🥊💨 (@jim_assoun) November 4, 2019
I know that you have a partner, and she is lucky! You are a Beautiful Woman!!— Ex-drummer (@Exdrummer5) November 4, 2019
Looking good champ 😂💪— Jacob McGee (@Apple_man_536) November 4, 2019
Others, however, seemed more impressed with her top-notch physical shape.
Nice sleeve— RJFyfe (@fyfe_rj) November 4, 2019
Wonder Woman references could not be avoided.
November 4, 2019
Others, however, seemed less impressed and opted for a more sarcastic stance on her daring photoshoot.
Gross 🤮— Bhagat Singh (@_Bhagat_Singh_) November 5, 2019
November 5, 2019
Nunes, who is the current champion of the UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions, became the first woman to hold the two UFC titles at once. On her way to this accomplishment, Nunes beat Brazilian MMA fighting legend Cris Cyborg. She has had 18 victories and 4 losses over her MMA career, so far.
