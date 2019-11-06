Brazilian UFC Fighter Knocks Twitter Out Wearing Only Champ's Belt for Photoshoot

Amanda Nunes has posed almost naked for her official photo, covering herself just enough to avoid a ban for nudity on social media. To preserve her modesty, the Brazilian MMA star made use of her massive trophies.

Amanda Nunes, who became the first woman to hold two Ultimate Fighting Championship titles simultaneously, has stunned netizens with her new official photo featuring her champion belts. She caused a rage by ditching all clothing, yet avoiding social media nudity bans with the help of just two of her bigger trophies.

"This is the official photo. Half nakey [sic], I'm over it now," the champion posted along with LOL and lion-head emojis.

This is the official photo. half nakey, I’m over it now. 😂🦁 Essa é a foto oficial do #photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/dtw7soiX68 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 4, 2019

​Her take on traditional MMA fighter photos left none indifferent. Some appeared disconcerted by the idea of displaying UFC trophies in this manner.

​Others, however, seemed more impressed with her top-notch physical shape.

​Wonder Woman references could not be avoided.

Others, however, seemed less impressed and opted for a more sarcastic stance on her daring photoshoot.

​Nunes, who is the current champion of the UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions, became the first woman to hold the two UFC titles at once. On her way to this accomplishment, Nunes beat Brazilian MMA fighting legend Cris Cyborg. She has had 18 victories and 4 losses over her MMA career, so far.