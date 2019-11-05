UK Politicians Call to Knight Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton - Reports

Top-ranking British Racer Lewis Hamilton, who recently won his sixth Formula One world championship at the US Grand Prix, might be getting another title, as several prominent figures have asked UK PM Boris Johnson to grant him a knighthood, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.
David Richards, chairman of Motorsport UK, and Lord Peter Hain, a former member of several Labour governments have written to Johnson, urging to recognise Hamilton in the New Year honours.
They noted that the racer, who is now just behind Michael Schumacher in Formula One's all-time standings, has achieved outstanding results, also stressing that Hamilton is one of the biggest British taxpayers and actively participates in charity campaigns.
There has been no comment from Downing Street yet on the matter.
