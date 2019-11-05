UK Politicians Call to Knight Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton - Reports

Hamilton, who became the 2008 champion with McLaren, later joined Mercedes, winning another five world titles (in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019) with the UK-based team.

Top-ranking British Racer Lewis Hamilton, who recently won his sixth Formula One world championship at the US Grand Prix, might be getting another title, as several prominent figures have asked UK PM Boris Johnson to grant him a knighthood, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

David Richards, chairman of Motorsport UK, and Lord Peter Hain, a former member of several Labour governments have written to Johnson, urging to recognise Hamilton in the New Year honours.

© AP Photo / Eric Gay Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, races during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Austin, Texas.

They noted that the racer, who is now just behind Michael Schumacher in Formula One's all-time standings, has achieved outstanding results, also stressing that Hamilton is one of the biggest British taxpayers and actively participates in charity campaigns.

There has been no comment from Downing Street yet on the matter.