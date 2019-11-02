Russian Figure Skater Kostornaia Wins Ladies' Singles Gold at Grand Prix Stage in Grenoble

Kostornaia won both short (76.55) and free routines (159.45), with 236.00 points total.
Right to the music! Alena Kostornaia wins the Ladies event at Grenoble 🏆— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) November 2, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/7mUIxF3wS5#GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/U61VVo39F8
And we finish this series with the Ladies short program (Kostornaia, Zagitova by @asverit Higuchi, Bell by @tsuyuha_skate ) #GPFigure #IDF2019 pic.twitter.com/tZKodByIUX— AbsoluteSkating (@absoluteskating) November 2, 2019
Zagitova won silver medal with a total of 216.06 points, while US competitor Mariah Bell got bronze with 212.89.
Alena Kostornaia completes the tri-fector with her win at Internationaux de France. All three of last year's superstar Russian juniors have each claimed a senior Grand Prix title this season - all in succession. #soimpressive #nextgenhasarrived #GPFigure pic.twitter.com/T5aCTYmtK3— IFS Magazine (@ifsmagazine) November 2, 2019
Another representative of Russia, Maria Sotskova, was 11th with 144.89 points.
