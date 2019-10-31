Russian Player on British Hockey Club Marks Halloween by Appearing in Putin Mask on Ice

The Russian president is known as a keen hockey fan himself and regularly puts on skates and grabbing a hockey stick, to participate in exhibition matches. Although the foreign guest himself did not grace the Sheffield Steelers’ arena the local club got his rubber-faced doppelganger for Halloween.

British hockey Club Sheffield Steelers’ Nikolai Lemtyugov, born in the Chelyabinsk region, has shared a photo of himself wearing a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin during his team’s recent game in the Challenge Cup. He decided to go as his homeland’s head of state for his squad’s special Halloween-themed appearance.

“Positive vibes only, thanks for warm welcome and all your help with the settling in! NO WAR! FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE!” he posted, apparently hinting at the political tensions between Russia and the UK.

Although it was the players who dressed up for Halloween and also put on special jerseys with pumpkins and skulls, Lemtyugov’s team gave a real treat to fans winning 8-2 against Manchester Storm at the FlyDSA Arena. Lemtyugov with a drop of Russian magic, supplied a hat trick on Halloween night “to send home over 7,000 fans with a treat to remember”, as the club put it on its website.

Lemty, as he is called by the Steelers’ fans, joined the club this summer, moving to the UK from South Korea.