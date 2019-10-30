One-Armed Russian MMA Fighter Calls Out Conor McGregor For Fight – Reports

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor visited Moscow last week to hold his first-ever press conference on Russian soil. The fighter has not participated in a UFC bout for over a year, following his defeat to Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Russian mixed martial artist Alexander Karapetyan has challenged former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor to a fight in a bid to punish the Irish fighter for saying a lot of “not right” things lately, according to Russian media.

Karapetyan, who lost part of his right arm when he was 18, reportedly posted the challenge on his Instagram, but the quote was eventually altered. The Russian mixed martial artist accused McGregor of saying some unpleasant things in the recent past.

“You’ve been muttering something not right lately”, Karapetyan wrote in Russian.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Что-то он не то бубнит в последнее время. Публикация от Александр Карапетян (@alexandrkarapetyan) 28 Окт 2019 в 6:58 PDT

In spite of his disability, the Russian fighter has claimed three victories in five MMA fights.

McGregor, who visited Moscow last week to hold a press conference , has not fought for over a year since his fourth-round submission defeat to Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas in October 2018. Following the fight, Khabib and McGregor engaged in a bitter brawl that saw the Russian fighter suspended for nine months.

The Irish MMA fighter recently announced that his return to the octagon would take place on 18 January 2020. He has not replied to Karapetyan’s invitation yet.