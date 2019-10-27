Video: Russian Alexandra Trusova's Stunning Quadruple Jumps That Earned Her Skate Canada Crown

For her performance to the 'Game of Thrones' soundtrack, Alexandra earned the world's highest free (166.62 ) and total (241.02) scores this season so far.

Russian teenager Alexandra Trusova won her first senior Grand Prix victory at Skate Canada on Saturday.

Despite a fall during her first quadruple jump, the 15-year-old managed to land three quads during her performance to the music from 'Game of Thrones' and won the event with a total of 241.02 points. Trusova, who is trained by Eteri Tutberidze and Sergei Dudakov, is the youngest winner of a Grand Prix event since 2015.

Rika Kihira of Japan and You Young of South Korea came second and third respectively.