Watch Footballer Celebrate Goal by Drinking Cup of Beer Hurled by Fan

English footballer Shayon Harrison, who plays for the Dutch club Almere City, stood out not only by scoring a goal against Go Ahead Eagles, but also by celebrating with a cup of beer randomly thrown in from the public.
Although the Almere City forward was surrounded by cheering teammates following the scored goal, he managed to catch the cup and entirely down it.
Harrison, who debuted in professional football three years ago playing for Tottenham Hotspur, moved to Almere City in 2019 and has scored six goals this season.
