Watch Footballer Celebrate Goal by Drinking Cup of Beer Hurled by Fan

Beer is not only a beverage beloved by fans of sport, but of sportsmen themselves. Last month, a video captured during an MMA fight between Peruvian Johnny Iwasaki and Paulo Bananada from Brazil showed the latter leaning over the ring cage towards the cheering crowd right in the middle of a break between rounds for a swig of beer.

English footballer Shayon Harrison, who plays for the Dutch club Almere City, stood out not only by scoring a goal against Go Ahead Eagles, but also by celebrating with a cup of beer randomly thrown in from the public.

Although the Almere City forward was surrounded by cheering teammates following the scored goal, he managed to catch the cup and entirely down it.

Harrison, who debuted in professional football three years ago playing for Tottenham Hotspur, moved to Almere City in 2019 and has scored six goals this season.