Russian Girl Drives Crowd Crazy With Rapid Costume Change, Wins Skate America Grand Prix - Video

The winner of Russia's 2019 national championship Anna Shcherbakova only joined the ranks of adult figure skating this year and has already made a splash at an International Skating Union event in the US.

Russian national champion Anna Shcherbakova, who just started her debut season in adult figure skating, has won Skate America - the first event of the International Skating Union Grand Prix in Las Vegas. The 15-year-old skater managed to impress judges and sports fans not only with her impeccable execution of two quadruple Lutzes, but also with a sudden and rapid change of costume right in the middle of her performance.

Just saw Anna Scherbakova land two (!) quadruple Lutzes, one in combination (with a triple!!!), and then change the color of her dress *mid-program*, in case anyone needed a reminder there are sports beyond football. #SkateAmerica2019 — Mikaela Dufur (@DrMikaelaDufur) October 20, 2019

Anna Scherbakova costume change, best in the business!! Way to go kiddo on your first senior Grand Prix win!! pic.twitter.com/tMSSXVX5bE — Mags (@won0066) October 20, 2019

​Shcherbakova, who was only in fourth place after the short programme with US skater Bradie Tennell leading the table, received 160.16 points for her free skate performance, She won the competition with an overall score of 227.76 points.

Bradie Tennel received 216.14 points and came in second, while third place was also taken by a Russian skater, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva.