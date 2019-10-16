'To Know When to Stop': UFC Champ Khabib Teases Possible End of His Fighting Career

Khabib explained that it’s impossible to always remain undefeated as there’s a plenty of "young and hungry" challengers eager to take the champion down, so he has no intention to keep fighting past his prime.

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently announced that he may actually hang up his gloves in the not-so-distant future.

During an interview with Arab News, Khabib, who turned 31 on 20 September, noted that while his current age is "not too much for this sport", he intends to finish his fighting career at 33 or 34.

"But right now I have a couple years to compete. I want to compete with the toughest challengers in the world. Like whatever opponent they give me, I’m gonna fight and I’m gonna improve my legacy", he said.

Khabib also noted that he doesn’t want to keep fighting for the rest of his life as there will be no shortage of "young hungry guys" eager to take the champion down, so to always remain undefeated is simply "impossible".

"You can watch in history. If you watch all athletes like soccer, boxing, MMA, everywhere, one day you’re going to lose. You have to know when you need to stop. I think maybe two years", he explained.

Earlier this month, Khabib also mused on the possibility of a rematch with Conor McGregor, whom he soundly defeated a year ago, claiming that the Irish fighter should "get in line".