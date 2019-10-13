Register
05:01 GMT +313 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov

    Professional Envy? Managers for Khabib and Jon Jones Involved in ‘Physical Altercation,’ Report Says

    © Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The Dominance MMA CEO slapped First Round Management’s vice president in the face during the 11 October tournament. Why not let the fighters beat each other instead?

    In the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), it is usually the fighters who slam each other repeatedly for the enjoyment of spectators and the media. This time, however, it was the managers of the two UFC champions who got in a tussle, according to a report by MMA Weekly.

    According to the report, Ali Abdelaziz, who represents a number of fighters including lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, slapped Abe Kawa, a vice president of First Round Management, who represents light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

    The incident reportedly happened during the Professional Fighting League tournament which took place on Friday, 11 October.

    According to Kawa, Abdelaziz approached him during the event at the Mandalay Bay casino and slapped him on the right side of his face. Kawa’s fighter Anthony Pettis commented on the incident, saying Khabib’s manager slapped him “like a b****” and “was gone in 15 seconds.”

    The altercation was later confirmed by Las Vegas Metro Police, who said, without naming names, that a “subject” was detained and issued a citation. 

    “No enforcement action was taken regarding the second subject, who was also cooperative. There were no significant injuries,” the police said in a statement, according to MMA Weekly.

    Ali Abdelaziz is the CEO of Dominance MMA, which represents a large number of fighters, including Henry Cejudo, the reigning champion of both bantamweight and flyweight (2nd and 3rd lightest) classes.

    Abe Kawa’s First Round Management represents the likes of Jon Jones – number one in UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, as well as Anthony Pettis, Tyron Woodley, and Jorge Masvidal.

    Related:

    McGregor Takes to Twitter to Hint at UFC Return in Dublin in December
    Russian Bombshell UFC Fighter Says She Turns Blind Eye to Deluge of Naked Pics From Sex Pervs
    Duck and Cover: Announcer Hides Under Table as Fans Rage at UFC Event in Mexico
    Achilles' Heel: Mike Tyson Shares Weakness That Would Have Kept Him From Being a UFC Champ - Video
    Tags:
    fight, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Ali Abdelaziz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse