When Two Worlds Collide: Ex-Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury to Fight US Wrestler Braun Strowman

Tyson Fury isn't the first drop-in guest of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to participate in the organisation's events. Besides the former heavyweight champion, two other boxers - Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, as well as US President Donald Trump, have taken part in WWE events.

UK heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take part in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event that is to be held on 31 October in Saudi Arabia.

The former unified world heavyweight champion will face US wrestler Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr.

​Fury, who has appeared twice on WWE, has already started a feud with the wrestler, saying that he is "going to knock Strowman out".

Commenting on the upcoming fight, the boxer said that he felt "honoured", as he is a huge fan of the WWE.

Fury, whose last fight against Sweden's Otto Wallin in September ended with a severe cut that left him with over 40 stitches, is expected to enter a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder next year.