Lingerie Fighting Promotion Eyeing Up Female Boxer Ewa Brodnicka After Weigh-in Kiss

If the Lingerie Fighting Championship did not exist, men would have to invent it. Fortunately for the fans of lingerie and mixed martial arts, the promotion does exist – and wants to strengthen its ranks with a boxing champ.

The Lingerie Fighting Championship (LFC), the world’s top underpants MMA league, has its sights on acquiring Polish world champion boxer Ewa Brodnicka after she kissed her challenger at a weigh-in, prompting a catfight.

“Brodnicka would be an awesome addition to LFC,” promotion chief Shaun Donnelly has said.

LFC fighters – who the promotion says are “some of the sexiest women in the world fighting in MMA” – exclusively wear underwear and lingerie in the octagon.

Brodnicka would likely fit in the league’s unfettered spirit with her choice of outfits. The 35-year-old wore nothing but Victoria Secret underwear for a weigh-in ahead of a WBO world title fight in Poland against Argentine Edith Soledad Matthysse last week.

During a traditional intense face-off, Brodnicka attempted to heat it up a little and planted her lips on her rival, who slapped her in the face in response.

Brodnicka, a WBO female super featherweight champion, later retained her title, beating Matthysse in a split decision. It remains to be seen whether she would like to trade her undefeated run (18-0) for a stint in the lesser-known LFC.