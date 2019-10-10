Lingerie Fighting Promotion Eyeing Up Female Boxer Ewa Brodnicka After Weigh-in Kiss

The Lingerie Fighting Championship (LFC), the world’s top underpants MMA league, has its sights on acquiring Polish world champion boxer Ewa Brodnicka after she kissed her challenger at a weigh-in, prompting a catfight.
“Brodnicka would be an awesome addition to LFC,” promotion chief Shaun Donnelly has said.
LFC fighters – who the promotion says are “some of the sexiest women in the world fighting in MMA” – exclusively wear underwear and lingerie in the octagon.
Brodnicka would likely fit in the league’s unfettered spirit with her choice of outfits. The 35-year-old wore nothing but Victoria Secret underwear for a weigh-in ahead of a WBO world title fight in Poland against Argentine Edith Soledad Matthysse last week.
During a traditional intense face-off, Brodnicka attempted to heat it up a little and planted her lips on her rival, who slapped her in the face in response.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Brodnicka, a WBO female super featherweight champion, later retained her title, beating Matthysse in a split decision. It remains to be seen whether she would like to trade her undefeated run (18-0) for a stint in the lesser-known LFC.
All comments
Show new comments (0)