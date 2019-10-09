Register
22:59 GMT +309 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian national football team's fan ahead of a stage World Cup match between Morocco and Iran at St.Petersburg stadium.

    Iranian Women Allowed to Freely Attend Home FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier

    © Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Iranian women were recently given the go-ahead to purchase tickets and attend the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifier match between the country’s national football team and the Cambodian side at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday.

    Citing state media, AFP reported that the first batch of some 3,500 tickets sold out in under an hour. Although reports suggest that more tickets may be sold, Reuters reported that none have been made available as of Wednesday.

    Tickets allocated for female eventgoers were divided into four different sections within the 100,000-capacity stadium. Earlier this week, Iranian news outlet Piroozi News tweeted out an image showing the areas in which women would be allowed.

    ​According to AFP, women who were able to snag a ticket for the highly-anticipated football match will reportedly be guarded by roughly 150 female police officers. 

    Raha Poorbakhsh, a sports journalist, was one of the women to secure a ticket. “I still can't believe this is going to happen, because after all these years of working in this field, watching everything on television, now I can experience everything in person," she told the outlet.

    Speaking to the French news agency, several Iranians told the outlet that they supported the government’s decision, with some remarking that they hope the clearance will lead to further freedoms for Iranian women.

    The decision comes months after Iran drew worldwide scrutiny as a result of the death of Sahar Khodayari, an Iranian woman since dubbed “Blue Girl” on social media who set herself on fire after facing jail time over her decision to dress up as a man to attend a football game. Such disguises are prevalent in Iran, as women have largely been banned from attending matches since shortly after the country’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

    Following Khodayari’s death, FIFA President Gianni Infantino filed a statement, urging Iranian officials to consider the matter and allow women into the stadiums. The September 19 statement indicated that the governing football body expected “positive developments starting in the next Iran home match in October.”

    However, Iran has rejected the notion that it caved to international pressure and the urging of FIFA. Government spokesperson Ali Rabiei tweeted earlier this week that the move to allow women into the matches was rather the result of “internal social demands and government’s support of those demands.”

    “Positive interactions between civil society and government is the only reason for this change not the foreign pressure,” the tweet added.

    FIFA has previously threatened to issue sanctions against Iran in the event that it failed to allow women to attend matches; however, it’s unclear exactly what those measures would entail.

    Related:

    All Players on Iran's Women Football Team are Women - Sport Journalist
    Social Media Raves as Girls in Wigs, Beards Sneak Into Football Stadium in Iran
    Viva La Football: Israelis of Iranian Descent Cheer for Iran in Jerusalem
    FIFA Delegation May Be Sent to Iran to Ensure Women Are Allowed Into Football Stadiums
    Tags:
    ban, Iran, Football, World Cup qualifier, World Cup, 2022 World Cup
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse