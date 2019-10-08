'Get in Line, Conor': Khabib Sets Out Redemption Terms for McGregor to Earn Rematch

Russia's UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated his Irish rival Conor McGregor a year ago in a long-awaited UFC 229 match. The fight resulted in a nine-month suspension for the Russian fighter for starting a brawl with the opposing team.

Russia's UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on what Connor McGregor, who is seeking a rematch, needs to undertake to earn a second fight with the Dagestan-born star.

Khabib lambasted the Irishman for his bad temper, bringing up the recent controversy in which McGregor allegedly hit a 70-year-old man.

"It shows a lack of morality and manners. So I'm not ready to shake his hand until he realises something," Nurmagomedov told the Synergy Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Moreover, the Russian star said that he would, nevertheless, forgive McGregor if he tendered a sincere apology.

"Apologies always have to be accepted, no matter what he said. If a person apologises and accepts his mistakes, we have to excuse him," Khabib said.

However, Nurmagomedov said that at present he is looking for a fight with a better opponent, suggesting that McConor should 'get in line'.

"I have to say that Tony Ferguson deserves it more. You have to give him credit. He is on a 12-fight win streak and he deserves it more than Conor. Conor has to come back (and) stop hitting old people. He is a professional fighter. He should come back, win, earn his place and get in line," he stated.

Last week, the father of Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said during an interview that his son could face Conor McGregor in Moscow, but only after a fight with Tony Ferguson.