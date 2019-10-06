Still Got the Moves: Maradona Celebrates First Win as Gimnasia Manager With Quirky Dance - Video

A month ago, the football legend accepted a job as manager of the Argentine Gimnasia football club after less than a year of coaching Mexico’s Dorados de Sinaloa.

The 4-2 victory of Argentina's Gimnasia football club against Godoy Cruz brought immense joy to the club's freshly-minted manager, retired Argentine football star Diego Maradona, who was caught on video unleashing an eccentric dance.

In the footage, Maradona is seen in the locker room after the game, jiggling his hands and moving his hips in a bizarre manner while the team assists him with ovations.

Gimnasia claimed victory in the latest faceoff with Godoy Cruz after Leandro Contin, Ariel Matias Garcia, and Victor Ayala scored four times in total, beating their opponents, who managed to shoot two goals. This marked the club's first win since Maradona was appointed to the managerial position on 6 September.