World Athletics Championships: Dalilah Muhammad Wins Gold in 400m Hurdles Finals With World Record

The 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar started on 27 September 2019 and lasts for ten days.

Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad of the United States has set a new world record with a time of 52.16 seconds at the Khalifa Stadium, besting her own previous world record of 52.20 set at the US Trials in Iowa in July.

Second place was taken by US athlete Sydney McLaughlin with a time of 52.23, while Jamaican Rushell Clayton won bronze medal with a time of 53.74.

In July, Muhammad, 29, broke a 15-year-old world record by winning the USATF Outdoor Championships in 52.20 seconds.